The problem was found in the FileBrowser part of emBridge, affecting Windows 5.9.1.x to 5.9.3.x, macOS 3.2.4.x to 3.2.6.x, and Ubuntu and Red Hat 3.2.0.x to 3.3.0.x.

Attackers cannot open or change your files: just see their names if they are on the same network as you.

eMudhra fixed this by removing the risky feature and suggested users running these versions update emBridge to the latest available version for their operating system.

This follows an earlier security scare with its digital certificates, so regular updates are a smart move.