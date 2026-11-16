India's CERT-In warns eMudhra emBridge bug exposes file/folder names
Heads up if you use eMudhra's emBridge software: India's cyber watchdog CERT-In just warned about a bug that could let people on your same local network see the names of your files and folders.
The risk is considered low, but updating your app is strongly recommended to keep things private.
eMudhra removed risky filebrowser feature
The problem was found in the FileBrowser part of emBridge, affecting Windows 5.9.1.x to 5.9.3.x, macOS 3.2.4.x to 3.2.6.x, and Ubuntu and Red Hat 3.2.0.x to 3.3.0.x.
Attackers cannot open or change your files: just see their names if they are on the same network as you.
eMudhra fixed this by removing the risky feature and suggested users running these versions update emBridge to the latest available version for their operating system.
This follows an earlier security scare with its digital certificates, so regular updates are a smart move.