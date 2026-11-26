India's CERT-In warns of ASUS Armoury Crate, Control Center flaws
Heads up if you use ASUS Armoury Crate or Control Center apps: India's cyber agency CERT-In just warned about big security holes that could let hackers sneak into your device without you knowing.
The fix? Update your software right away to keep your system safe.
ASUS apps affected up to v6.7.2
These vulnerabilities impact multiple versions of ASUS Control Center Express, Datacenter, Enterprise, and Armoury Crate versions up to and including v6.7.2: basically, if you haven't updated lately, you're probably affected.
CERT-In says the flaws come from weak authorization checks and hard-coded keys in the code.
Their advice: grab the latest updates from ASUS ASAP and keep an eye on admin accounts for any weird activity.