India's CERT-In warns Outlook users about CVE-2026-70125 in Microsoft 365
Technology
Heads up, Outlook users: India's cyber team just flagged a major security risk in Microsoft 365 apps.
There's a serious bug (CVE-2026-70125) that could let hackers take control of your device if you're not updated.
CERT-In is urging users and organizations running the affected software to install the latest security updates as soon as possible to stay safe.
Microsoft 365 and Office LTSC vulnerable
This vulnerability affects Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise and Microsoft Office LTSC 2021 and Microsoft Office LTSC 2024, both 32-bit and 64-bit versions.
Basically, if you use Outlook for email or calendars, keeping your software updated is key to protecting your info.
Regularly check for updates and install them right away. Do not wait!