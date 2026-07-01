India's CERT-In warns WhatsApp Web desktop users of malware attachments
CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency, is warning everyone using WhatsApp Web or Desktop about a fresh malware campaign.
Hackers are hijacking accounts to send fake files (like.vbs scripts) that look like they are from your friends.
If you open them, you could give cybercriminals access to your device, risking your data and even your money.
Avoid suspicious attachments enable 2-step verification
CERT-In says: Don't open weird attachments, even if they come from people you know. Especially avoid files ending in.vbs.vbe.exe, or.cmd.
Double-check with the sender before clicking anything.
Also, keep your apps and antivirus updated, turn on two-step verification for WhatsApp, use strong passwords, skip unknown links, and review what devices are linked to your account.
A little caution goes a long way!