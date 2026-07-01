India's CERT-In warns WhatsApp Web desktop users of malware attachments

Avoid suspicious attachments enable 2-step verification

CERT-In says: Don't open weird attachments, even if they come from people you know. Especially avoid files ending in.vbs.vbe.exe, or.cmd.

Double-check with the sender before clicking anything.

Also, keep your apps and antivirus updated, turn on two-step verification for WhatsApp, use strong passwords, skip unknown links, and review what devices are linked to your account.

A little caution goes a long way!