India's CERT-In warns Zoom security gaps could expose sensitive data
Technology
Heads up if you use Zoom for meetings: India's cybersecurity team (CERT-In) just flagged some serious security gaps in the app for both Windows and macOS.
These flaws could let hackers sneak past your device's defenses and grab sensitive information, so it's a real risk if you rely on Zoom for classes, work, or catching up with friends.
Update affected Zoom Windows versions immediately
The affected versions include Zoom Rooms for Windows (before 7.1.0), Zoom Workplace for Windows (before 7.0.5), older Workplace VDI Clients and plug-ins, plus Zoom Remote Control for Zoom Contact Center for Windows (before 7.0.0).
The fix is simple: update your Zoom app right away to keep your data safe and avoid any unwanted surprises!