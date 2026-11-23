India's cybercrime agency warns WhatsApp Web users to sign out
Heads up if you use WhatsApp Web: India's cybercrime agency just warned that your account could be at risk if you don't log out after each session.
Just closing your browser isn't enough: your chats can still be accessed until you sign out manually.
Private browsing advised for WhatsApp Web
Logging in on public or shared computers like in cyber cafes can let strangers peek at your messages or even pretend to be you.
Experts suggest sticking to private browsing modes and skipping sensitive chats on these devices.
Also, keep an eye out for any weird activity and make sure your security software is up to date.