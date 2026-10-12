India's DRDO HAPS airship reaches 21km, tests surveillance, communication
India's DRDO just pulled off a big milestone: a high-tech airship called HAPS soared up to 21km above Earth in a recent test.
This floating platform hung out at stratosphere level for over half an hour, carrying instruments before coming back down safely.
The goal? To create new tools for surveillance and communication, especially where satellites can't always help.
HAPS could aid defense, disaster response
HAPS could be a game-changer for India's defense and disaster response.
Unlike satellites, these airships can be brought back down, fixed up, and reused, making them super practical for keeping an eye on tough-to-reach borders or stepping in when ground networks go down during emergencies.
This successful test is a step forward in building reusable "pseudo-satellites," though longer flights are still on the to-do list.