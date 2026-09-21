India's FSSAI testing AI to flag e-commerce food safety breaches
India's top food safety body FSSAI is testing AI to spot violations on e-commerce food platforms.
This new tech will automatically flag issues and alert authorities, making it tougher for unsafe products to slip through.
FSSAI chief Rajit Punhani says information available on the physical label of a product should also be displayed on the e-commerce platform, and e-commerce companies are responsible for products sold on their platforms.
FSSAI requires twice-yearly manufacturer testing
FSSAI is also cracking down on dark stores and cloud kitchens with their licensing and more hygiene checks.
Riskier foods like dairy and meat get extra attention, especially if a business has messed up before.
Manufacturers now have to test their products twice a year and share results with FSSAI, all part of making sure your online orders are safe as the food delivery world keeps growing.