India's Home Ministry warns against WhatsApp Web on public computers
India's Home Ministry is asking everyone to steer clear of using WhatsApp Web on public or shared computers.
The latest advisory says always log out after each session, otherwise, your personal information could be at risk.
They're also reminding people not to handle anything sensitive on unsecured devices, because cybercriminals can exploit active WhatsApp Web sessions.
Pakistani operatives infiltrated defense WhatsApp groups
This warning isn't random: there have been cases where Pakistani operatives used hacked Indian numbers to sneak into WhatsApp groups meant for defense personnel.
One incident even saw a BRO employee fall into a trap and allegedly share sensitive defense information in exchange for money to the cyber spy.
It's a good reminder: double-check who you're talking to online, and stay smart about digital security.