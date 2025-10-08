India's homegrown messaging app Arattai hits 7 million downloads
Arattai, Zoho's homegrown messaging app, has hit 7 million downloads in a matter of days in late 2025, following a government push for local apps.
It packs essentials like messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing up to 2GB, and supports group chats for up to 1,000 people—even on low-end phones or spotty networks.
How Arattai stacks up against WhatsApp
Arattai keeps things simple and privacy-focused: no ads, no user data selling, and a clean interface.
You get one-on-one and group chats, advanced moderation tools, and high-quality calls for up to 50 people.
The app's built to work reliably, even if your connection isn't great.
End-to-end encryption coming soon to boost privacy
Despite its fast start, Arattai faces serious competition from WhatsApp, which dominates messaging in India.
Zoho says end-to-end encryption for texts is coming soon to boost privacy.
Whether Arattai can keep its momentum will depend on how well it keeps users interested and adapts to India's rules.