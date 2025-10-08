India's homegrown messaging app Arattai hits 7 million downloads

Arattai keeps things simple and privacy-focused: no ads, no user data selling, and a clean interface. You get one-on-one and group chats, advanced moderation tools, and high-quality calls for up to 50 people. The app's built to work reliably, even if your connection isn't great.

Despite its fast start, Arattai faces serious competition from WhatsApp, which dominates messaging in India.

Zoho says end-to-end encryption for texts is coming soon to boost privacy.

Whether Arattai can keep its momentum will depend on how well it keeps users interested and adapts to India's rules.