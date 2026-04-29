India's IT Ministry partners with CACTUS to build AI tools
Technology
India's IT Ministry has partnered with CACTUS to boost digital governance using artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The goal? Build real-world AI tools that help ministries work smarter and faster.
CACTUS will handle everything from designing the tech to actually rolling it out.
CACTUS builds moderated multilingual law app
A multilingual app for law enforcement is making legal information super accessible in line with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
To keep things safe, CACTUS is also building a moderation engine that scans inputs and outputs for harmful content like hate speech and explicit material.
As CEO Akhilesh Ayer put it, they want these government AI systems to have "Every aspect of the systems will have a layer of responsible AI."