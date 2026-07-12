India's MeitY probes Meta over Instagram ads linked to Telegram
Technology
India's tech ministry is taking a hard look at Meta after a BBC report found Instagram ads using phrases like "rape video" and "child video," which led people to illegal Telegram channels.
MeitY asked Meta to remove these ads fast and explain how they slipped through, with the deadline set for July 11.
Meta cites removals as MeitY reviews
Meta says it didn't intentionally target users with harmful content and relies on tech tools to catch suspicious activity.
Last year, Meta removed over 4 million accounts and removed 36 million pieces of child exploitation content worldwide, but admits criminals still find ways around their systems.
MeitY is now reviewing if Meta's efforts are enough or if tougher action is needed.