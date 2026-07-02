India's MeitY told WhatsApp to pause username feature, seeks explanation
Technology
India's tech ministry, MeitY, just told WhatsApp to pause its new username feature, the one that lets you chat without sharing your phone number.
WhatsApp now has three days to explain how it plans to keep users safe.
MeitY asks Telegram, Signal about usernames
MeitY isn't stopping with WhatsApp. It's about to send similar notices to Telegram and Signal, asking how their username systems avoid misuse and security risks.
The government's making it clear: messaging apps need strong safeguards before rolling out features that change how people connect.