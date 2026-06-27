India's MeitY warns of AI powered cyber threats, urges monitoring
India's tech ministry is sounding the alarm about a new wave of cyber risks powered by AI.
In a recent letter, MeitY urged government bodies to step up their cybersecurity game as tools like generative AI and autonomous bots make attacks smarter and faster.
Instead of just checking security every so often, they're pushing for constant monitoring and quick fixes.
MeitY seeks 12 hours fixes
MeitY wants known exploited vulnerabilities affecting internet-facing and "crown-jewel" systems fixed within 12 hours (critical externally exposed vulnerabilities patched within a day).
They're also asking tech companies and device makers to follow CERT-In's latest guidelines: run regular security checks, keep software records updated, share info about big vulnerabilities right away, and roll out patches fast.
The goal? Stay one step ahead as cyber threats get more advanced with AI in the mix.