India's MeitY warns of AI powered cyber threats, urges monitoring

MeitY seeks 12 hours fixes

MeitY wants known exploited vulnerabilities affecting internet-facing and "crown-jewel" systems fixed within 12 hours (critical externally exposed vulnerabilities patched within a day).

They're also asking tech companies and device makers to follow CERT-In's latest guidelines: run regular security checks, keep software records updated, share info about big vulnerabilities right away, and roll out patches fast.

The goal? Stay one step ahead as cyber threats get more advanced with AI in the mix.