India's new cloud policy: What it means for your data

Data is now split into 3 groups

Data is now split into three groups: "top secret" (must not be hosted on cloud platforms), Category A (including Aadhaar and UPI, which must be hosted on government cloud services (e.g., National Informatics Centre or state cloud centers) or on MeitY-notified sovereign cloud providers), and Category B (less sensitive info that could be shared under RTI).

Ministries have to follow strict security rules, but they'll also get a shortcut for signing up with approved cloud services: no more waiting ages for global tenders.

It's all about keeping your personal info safer and making the system quicker.