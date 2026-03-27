India's new cloud policy: What it means for your data
India just rolled out a new cloud policy to keep sensitive government data extra secure, think fewer chances of foreign snooping and more control at home.
Announced March 20, the move means "top secret" info won't touch any cloud at all, while other important data gets stored only on trusted, government-approved platforms.
Data is now split into 3 groups
Data is now split into three groups: "top secret" (must not be hosted on cloud platforms), Category A (including Aadhaar and UPI, which must be hosted on government cloud services (e.g., National Informatics Centre or state cloud centers) or on MeitY-notified sovereign cloud providers), and Category B (less sensitive info that could be shared under RTI).
Ministries have to follow strict security rules, but they'll also get a shortcut for signing up with approved cloud services: no more waiting ages for global tenders.
It's all about keeping your personal info safer and making the system quicker.