India's new frequency plan sets the stage for faster, smarter connectivity
India just rolled out its National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025), which decides how radio frequencies—from super low to ultra high—are used across the country.
This fresh plan is all about powering up next-gen tech like 5G, future 6G, and better satellite internet, replacing the previous rules.
What's actually changing?
NFAP-2025 unlocks more mid-band spectrum (think: the sweet spot for fast mobile data) and officially sets aside new bands for things like advanced satellites.
This means smoother streaming, stronger mobile signals, and better internet in places that usually miss out—including on planes and ships.
Why should you care?
If you're into gaming, streaming, or just want your phone to work everywhere—even mid-flight—this matters.
The plan lines India up with global tech standards and helps bring futuristic features closer to reality.
Basically: faster connections are coming your way!