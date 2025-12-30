India's new frequency plan sets the stage for faster, smarter connectivity Technology Dec 30, 2025

India just rolled out its National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025), which decides how radio frequencies—from super low to ultra high—are used across the country.

This fresh plan is all about powering up next-gen tech like 5G, future 6G, and better satellite internet, replacing the previous rules.