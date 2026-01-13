Next Article
India's new smartphone rules spark pushback from Apple, Samsung
Technology
India is considering 83 new security rules for smartphones, asking brands to allow code checks, store system logs for a year, run regular malware scans, and let users remove preinstalled apps.
Updates and patches would need to be notified to a national agency and could be tested before rolling out.
Why should you care?
Industry groups representing major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi say these rules could slow down updates, drain batteries, and eat up phone storage—making your device less smooth to use.
Privacy advocates are also worried that storing so much data could risk leaks or unwanted surveillance.
With no other country doing this yet, tech companies are urging India to reconsider before these changes hit the phones of nearly a billion users.