India's physical AI scene shifts to hands on robotics jobs
Technology
India's physical AI scene is taking off, and it's opening up lots of new job opportunities.
Startups like Humyn Labs, Neo Cambrian AI, and Modal Robotics are on the lookout for people to fill roles such as teleoperators, robot operators, field workers, data annotators, supervisors, and robotics technicians.
What started as data collection has now shifted to hands-on work with robots and automation.
Demand for human machine skills
This evolution is changing the job landscape: companies now need talent that can bridge human skills with smart machines.
It marks a big step in India's journey toward embracing AI tech and shows how robotics are blending more closely with everyday work in industries that rely on automation.