India's Supreme Court halts Meta's user data sharing

What's at stake here?

With over 500 million users in India, WhatsApp's 2021 "take it or leave it" privacy policy got called out by the Chief Justice as basically forcing people to give up their info.

The big question: should WhatsApp be allowed to use your metadata for ads and AI, even if chats are encrypted?

If the court sides with regulators, we could see stricter rules on how tech giants handle our data—and maybe more real control for users over what they share online.