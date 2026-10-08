India's Tea Research Association unveils 1st ever TocklAI for tea
Technology
India just got its first-ever AI tool made just for tea: Meet TocklAI.
Unveiled by the Tea Research Association (TRA) in Kolkata, this technology is built to help Indian tea growers tackle real-world challenges, from unpredictable weather to stubborn pests, using insights from thousands of scientific papers.
TocklAI assists small tea growers
TocklAI isn't just another gadget; it's designed to support small tea farmers with smarter pest control, better soil health, and tips for adapting to climate change.
TRA Chairman Suneel Singh Sikand says, "With TocklAI, that knowledge becomes a tool every planter and small grower can use."
This launch is part of a bigger push to bring more technology into the tea industry, and keep the country's tea industry globally competitive.