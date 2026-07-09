India's technology ministry to review Meta's Muse AI legal compliance

Muse AI uses users' profile pictures

Muse AI has stirred up concerns because it can generate images using other users' profile pictures without notifying them.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the government will check if this feature breaks any rules: "The government will see if it is in accordance with the legal framework or not. We will examine the representations we receive on the matter."

This isn't the first time Meta has faced questions in India; WhatsApp and Instagram have both been under scrutiny recently for other features and content issues.