India's tourism ministry signs AI pact with Google India
India's tourism ministry just signed a deal with Google India to level up how the country's travel hotspots are promoted online.
The idea? Use artificial intelligence, or AI, and new tech to spotlight India's culture and natural beauty for both local and global travelers.
No money is changing hands. This partnership is all about sharing knowledge and digital know-how.
Google to provide insights and training
Google will help the ministry understand travel trends and what visitors are really looking for, so tourism campaigns can hit the mark.
Plus, tourism officials will get trained in digital marketing, content creation, and campaign strategies, basically helping them reach more people in smarter ways.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat summed it up nicely: digital tools can create immersive experiences that bring India's rich heritage to life for everyone.