India's tourism ministry signs AI pact with Google India

Google to provide insights and training

Google will help the ministry understand travel trends and what visitors are really looking for, so tourism campaigns can hit the mark.

Plus, tourism officials will get trained in digital marketing, content creation, and campaign strategies, basically helping them reach more people in smarter ways.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat summed it up nicely: digital tools can create immersive experiences that bring India's rich heritage to life for everyone.