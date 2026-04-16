Inditex reports 3rd-party technology provider breach exposing transaction records only
Technology
Inditex, the group behind Zara, just reported a data breach through a third-party technology provider.
The good news? No names or payment details were exposed, just some transaction records.
The breach is linked to an old supplier and has impacted other global companies too.
Inditex alerts authorities, secures systems
Inditex acted fast, rolling out security measures and alerting authorities right away.
Its stores and online shops are running as usual, and customer transactions are still safe. Interestingly, its stock even went up after the news.
About 27% of sales came from online transactions.