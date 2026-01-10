Indonesia becomes first country to block Grok over explicit images

In a statement, Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid condemned the practice of non-consensual sexual deepfakes as a serious violation of human rights and dignity. The minister stressed that such content poses a threat to the security of citizens in the digital space. The Indonesian Ministry has also summoned officials from X (formerly Twitter) to discuss these concerns further.

User caution

Musk warns users against creating illegal content

In light of the recent developments, Musk took to X to warn users against using Grok for creating illegal content. He said that anyone found doing so would face the same consequences as if they had uploaded such content themselves. This statement comes as part of his efforts to curb misuse of the AI tool and protect its integrity.