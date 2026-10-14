Industrial Next debuts adaptable robot AI at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026
Technology
Industrial Next, a startup founded by Lukas Pankau and Allen Pan, both of whom previously worked at Tesla, just showed off new tech at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 that lets factory robots switch between tasks in just minutes.
Powered by custom AI that combines vision and context, these robots can handle complex jobs usually done by people, making old-school factories way more flexible and efficient.
Industrial Next teams with BMW Group
Industrial Next also announced it's teaming up with BMW Group Technology Office to test how well its adaptable robots work on real production lines.
Founded in 2021 by Lukas Pankau and Allen Pan, the company uses high-fidelity simulations to train its bots.
Their big goal? Fully automated car factories that can adapt on the fly.