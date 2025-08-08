Infinix GT 30 5G+ launched in India: Check features, prices

Phone packs sharp AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

This phone packs a sharp 1.5K AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection—great for gaming or binge-watching.

It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip with up to 16GB RAM and a big 5,500mAh battery that supports both bypass and reverse charging.

For photos, you get a dual rear camera setup with a crisp 64MP main sensor (hello, 4K videos!) plus a solid selfie camera.

There are also handy AI features like Call Assistant and Google's Circle to Search for extra convenience.