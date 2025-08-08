Next Article
Infinix GT 30 5G+ launched in India: Check features, prices
Infinix just dropped its new GT 30 5G+ in India, and it's expected to be priced under ₹20,000—making it a more budget-friendly pick compared to the Pro version.
It is expected to be available on Flipkart following the launch.
Phone packs sharp AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
This phone packs a sharp 1.5K AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection—great for gaming or binge-watching.
It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip with up to 16GB RAM and a big 5,500mAh battery that supports both bypass and reverse charging.
For photos, you get a dual rear camera setup with a crisp 64MP main sensor (hello, 4K videos!) plus a solid selfie camera.
There are also handy AI features like Call Assistant and Google's Circle to Search for extra convenience.