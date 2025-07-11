Infinix unveils Hot 60 5G+ smartphone in India

Infinix just dropped its new budget phone, the Hot 60 5G+, in India. The base model (6GB RAM/128GB storage) is launching at ₹10,499, but you can snag it for ₹9,999 if you buy on the first day of sales, July 17. Sales start July 17 on Flipkart and select stores.

MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip powers the device You get a big 6.7-inch HD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 560 nits brightness.

Inside, there's a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip and 6GB RAM with up to 6GB of virtual RAM for solid multitasking.

For photos, there's a dual rear camera setup with a sharp 50MP main lens plus an 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash.

AI button for quick app launches The Hot 60 5G+ packs a hefty 5,200mAh battery with fast charging and runs XOS 15 based on Android 15.

There's also a customizable AI button—handy for quick app launches or using voice commands via Infinix's Folax assistant (think instant translation or snapping pics hands-free).

It even promises smooth gaming at up to 90fps thanks to HyperEngine tech.