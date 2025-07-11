Infinix unveils Hot 60 5G+ smartphone in India
Infinix just dropped its new budget phone, the Hot 60 5G+, in India.
The base model (6GB RAM/128GB storage) is launching at ₹10,499, but you can snag it for ₹9,999 if you buy on the first day of sales, July 17.
Sales start July 17 on Flipkart and select stores.
MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip powers the device
You get a big 6.7-inch HD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 560 nits brightness.
Inside, there's a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip and 6GB RAM with up to 6GB of virtual RAM for solid multitasking.
For photos, there's a dual rear camera setup with a sharp 50MP main lens plus an 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash.
AI button for quick app launches
The Hot 60 5G+ packs a hefty 5,200mAh battery with fast charging and runs XOS 15 based on Android 15.
There's also a customizable AI button—handy for quick app launches or using voice commands via Infinix's Folax assistant (think instant translation or snapping pics hands-free).
It even promises smooth gaming at up to 90fps thanks to HyperEngine tech.
Infinix's new budget phone worth considering
If you're after an affordable phone that covers the basics—big screen, good cameras, long battery life—and throws in some fun AI features for everyday shortcuts or gaming sessions, this one could be worth checking out.