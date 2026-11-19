INSA president Shekhar Mande picked for UN panel on SDGs
Shekhar Mande, a leading Indian biologist and president of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), has just been picked for a top United Nations panel focused on using science and technology to tackle global problems by 2030.
He is one of only 10 experts worldwide chosen to help guide progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Mande's appointment highlights India's science role
Mande's appointment comes as countries are stepping up efforts to meet big goals like fighting climate change and improving public health.
His background in molecular biophysics and infectious diseases brings valuable expertise, highlighting India's growing role in global science.
The panel's work, especially around digital transformation and biotechnology, lines up with India's vision for development by 2047.