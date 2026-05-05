Insects' rapid neural responses could inform more efficient AI
Turns out, insects might be the secret to better AI.
Scientists found that when insects make quick moves, like sharp turns, their tiny brains kick into high gear, letting them process information and react almost instantly.
This shows how insects handle tricky tasks with just a few brain cells, which could help us design smarter AI that does more with less.
Researchers seek insect-inspired low-energy AI
By studying how insects think and decide so fast, researchers hope to build AI that is not only quicker but also uses much less energy.
This could mean improvements in things like self-driving cars, robots, and even machine learning.
Nature's simple designs are giving us fresh ideas for building tech that is both powerful and efficient, and scientists are just getting started exploring these possibilities.