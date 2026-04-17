Instacart shopper app outage blocks deliveries across major US cities
Technology
On Thursday, Instacart's shopper app suddenly went down, leaving more than 4,000 reports in big cities like San Francisco, Chicago, Jacksonville, and L.A. unable to complete deliveries or access customer information.
Frustrated shoppers quickly shared their struggles on social media.
Instacart apologizes, vows service restoration
Instacart acknowledged the issue and apologized for the hassle, saying its tech team is working hard to get things back on track.
Downdetector also showed thousands of outage reports across major cities.
Instacart says it is focused on restoring normal service as soon as possible so everyone can get back to delivering (and receiving) groceries without more delays.