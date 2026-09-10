Instagram adds ability to place tagged posts on profile grid
Technology
Instagram just dropped a feature that lets you add posts you're tagged in straight to your main profile grid: no reposting or extra steps needed.
You can do this from direct messages, the Tagged tab, or by going right to the post.
If you change your mind later, it's easy to remove these posts from your grid without affecting the original.
Helps creators and brands customize profiles
This update is a win for creators and brands who want more control over how their profiles look.
It makes showing off collaborations way simpler and builds on recent tools like "Reorder your grid," "First Draft" for video edits, and "Replace Audio."
Basically, Instagram's making it easier for everyone to customize their vibe and manage content their way.