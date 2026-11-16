Instagram adds Amazon affiliate links to posts and Reels
Instagram just made it way easier for creators to earn: now you can add Amazon affiliate links straight into your Reels and feed posts.
You can tag up to 30 products in a Reel or 20 in a post, so there's more room than ever to share your favorite finds (and get paid for it).
Before this, affiliate links were stuck in Stories, direct messages, or bios.
Link Instagram and Amazon Influencer accounts
Connecting your Instagram and Amazon Influencer accounts is simple through the Professional Dashboard.
Once set up, any Amazon product you tag becomes an affiliate link that sends viewers right to the Amazon Shopping app.
Instagram says this could double click-through rates compared to old methods.
All earnings go directly through Amazon, with no extra fees from Instagram.
It's also a big move as Instagram steps up its game against TikTok and YouTube by giving creators more ways to monetize their content.