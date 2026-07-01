Instagram adds Spin View multi-cam to Stories for Meta glasses Technology Jul 01, 2026

Instagram is making Stories more fun for anyone with Meta AI Glasses like Ray-Ban Meta or Oakley Meta.

The latest update adds Spin View, so you can share scenes that friends can pan across just by moving their phones.

There's also Multi-Cam, which lets you sync and blend video from your glasses and phone for double the perspective.

Plus, new editing options make it easier to tweak framing, audio, and playback speed right in the Stories editor.