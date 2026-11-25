Instagram brings Muse AI into DMs to organize saved posts
Instagram just dropped its Muse AI assistant right into your direct messages, making it easier to organize all those saved posts and Reels.
You can now sort content into Collections, whip up a grocery list from a recipe you saved, or even turn travel inspo into a ready-to-go itinerary, all without leaving the app.
Muse prompts before organizing saved posts
Muse also helps you add locations to travel plans and spot deals on products from shared posts.
The features are rolling out on iOS and Android in the US Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Singapore.
For privacy peace of mind, Instagram says you'll get a prompt before Muse organizes a post when you save it, so you stay in control.