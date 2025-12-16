Instagram brings Reels TV to your living room
Instagram just dropped its new Reels TV app for Amazon Fire TV devices in the US, letting you watch short videos on a bigger screen.
The app personalizes what you see based on your Insta activity and sorts clips into channels like comedy, music, sports, lifestyle, and travel.
Works with most Fire TVs and supports multiple profiles
Reels TV is compatible with popular Fire TV models—including Fire Stick HD/4K (all gens), 2-Series, 4-Series, and Omni QLED.
You can sign in with your current or new Instagram account and set up to five profiles per device.
Browsing is remote-friendly, plus you can search creators and interact with videos using likes and comments.
Taking on YouTube and TikTok at home
Meta wants to make short-form video a living room thing—directly competing with YouTube and TikTok.
By launching Reels TV for free during this pilot phase, they're hoping to see what features keep people watching (and coming back) on the big screen.