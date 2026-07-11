Don't like AI? Don't use it: Instagram head to users
What's the story
Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said that if users don't like artificial intelligence (AI), they shouldn't have it in their feed. In a recent interview on Lenny Rachitsky's podcast, Mosseri explained his stance on the platform's approach to AI content. He emphasized that while Instagram won't filter out this type of content, it will clearly label it as such.
User choice
Users should be informed about AI content: Mosseri
Mosseri said, "I don't think we should filter out AI content. I think we should let you know if content is AI content or not." He also drew a line between sorting by content and banning AI altogether from the platform. He believes users who enjoy AI content should have the option of a feed filled with it.
Detection difficulties
Identifying AI content is a challenge for Instagram
Mosseri admitted that identifying AI content is difficult and Instagram might "lose the ability" to detect these posts as models evolve. He suggested a user-friendly approach where one could simply ask, "Is this AI?" and receive an answer from the platform. He also hinted at possibly labeling non-AI-generated "camera-captured content" instead of focusing solely on detecting AI content.
Content moderation
Need to tackle spammy AI content, says Mosseri
Despite the challenges, Mosseri said Instagram needs to "figure out how to crack down" on spammy AI content. The platform also embraced Meta's new AI image generator, Muse Spark. This allowed users to tag others in their AI creations, a move that raised concerns over potential misuse such as exploitation and identity fraud. The controversial feature has now been removed.