The tool can spot even AI-modified videos that use your audio but change the visuals.

Only a small group of creators will initially test it in the coming weeks, but more creators will get access soon.

You'll be able to auto-protect every original video you post to Instagram going forward, with eligible previously posted videos available for manual protection, check how they're doing, add permitted profiles to an allow list so their videos won't be flagged as matches, and even create an "allow list" for trusted accounts.

Instagram's also working on limiting the reach of accounts that keep using AI tools to repost content without permission.