Instagram requires new 'AI-generated profile' label for AI influencer accounts
Technology
Instagram is rolling out stricter rules for AI influencer accounts.
Now, instead of the old "AI creator" tag, you'll see a clearer "AI-generated profile" label on profiles featuring an entirely AI-generated influencer.
If you already have the old label but it doesn't fit anymore, you can remove it.
Instagram limits unlabeled AI content visibility
If an account skips labeling its AI content, Instagram will limit its reach, meaning those posts won't show up in recommendations like the "For You" page.
But if you add the new label as required, your visibility won't take a hit.
This update is all about keeping things transparent as more AI-generated content pops up on Instagram and other Meta platforms.