Instagram temporarily restricts 'Stop Vizag Data Centers' account in India
The "Stop Vizag Data Centers" campaign, which questions the setup of AI data centers in Visakhapatnam, just had its Instagram account temporarily restricted in India under the IT Rules.
While the page is still visible outside the country, the movement announced a backup Instagram account to continue posting.
Stop Vizag campaign drew 5.6 million+ views
In only two months, the campaign pulled in more than 5.6 million views and 11,800 followers by raising concerns about transparency and environmental impact.
Members say nine posts had been restricted in India in the weeks preceding the account-level action: Engineering student Pragathi even spoke up about worries over local water and energy use.
The group is calling for its original account to be restored and wants more open discussion around these projects.