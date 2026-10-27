Instagram tests 90-minute horizontal videos for select US creators
Technology
Instagram is testing 90-minute horizontal videos for select US creators, making it easier for podcasters and comedians to share longer content, not just quick Reels.
The goal? To let users jump from short clips to full-length shows and keep Instagram a go-to spot for digital entertainment.
Instagram's longer videos appear on Explore
After trying this out in Brazil, Instagram plans to give tens of thousands of US creators access, with early adopters like Emma Grede and Monet McMichael already on board.
These longer videos will show up on the Explore page for more visibility.
Right now, you'll find them on mobile, but Instagram says support for Apple TV is now expanding to Apple TV in the US as part of its push to offer more ways to watch.