Instagram tests 'Features' for long widescreen videos in US Brazil
Technology
Instagram has started testing "Features," a new way to post long, widescreen videos in a limited test with a small group of users in the US while some creators in Brazil are also participating in the trial.
It's clearly Instagram's move to give creators more space for big-screen content, stepping into YouTube territory with something beyond short Reels.
Instagram brings landscape and TV support
With Features, you can upload landscape videos.
Instagram is also bringing Stories and its TV app to Google TVs, Samsung TVs and Apple TV, hoping longer videos like podcasts or comedy specials will fit right in.
For now, Instagram is watching how people use Features before deciding if everyone gets it.