Instagram tests Instagram Plus offering rewatched counts and anonymous stories

Instagram limited rollout Mexico Japan Philippines

Right now, only some users in Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines are seeing Instagram Plus pop up, so it's not everywhere yet.

This isn't the same as Meta Verified, which is a separate subscription aimed at businesses, public figures, and influencers.

Also worth noting: Instagram just added "Instants," a feature where you can share quick, unfiltered photos that disappear after being viewed, perfect for those spontaneous moments.