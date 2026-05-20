Instagram tests Instagram Plus offering rewatched counts and anonymous stories
Instagram is rolling out tests for a new subscription called Instagram Plus.
If it launches, you could get features like seeing how many people rewatched your Stories, seeing Stories anonymously, making unlimited audience lists (not just Close Friends), and boosting your Story's visibility for up to 48 hours.
There's even an option to highlight one Story each week so more people see it.
Instagram limited rollout Mexico Japan Philippines
Right now, only some users in Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines are seeing Instagram Plus pop up, so it's not everywhere yet.
This isn't the same as Meta Verified, which is a separate subscription aimed at businesses, public figures, and influencers.
Also worth noting: Instagram just added "Instants," a feature where you can share quick, unfiltered photos that disappear after being viewed, perfect for those spontaneous moments.