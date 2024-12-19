Summarize Simplifying... In short To control comments on your Instagram posts, you can either disable them while creating a new post or on existing ones.

When crafting a new post, after editing, click "Next", then "More options" to find the "Turn off commenting" toggle.

Instagram lets you disable comments for both new and existing posts

How to enable or disable comments section for Instagram posts

By Akash Pandey 05:08 pm Dec 19, 2024

What's the story Instagram allows users to disable comments on their posts — either while publishing a new post or after sharing one. The process is simple and straightforward, giving users more control over their social media interactions. When commenting is turned off, all existing comments on the already uploaded post will be hidden. If you enable commenting again, previous comments will reappear, and people will be able to comment again.

For new posts

Steps to disable comments while publishing

To disable comments while publishing a post, users first need to hit the post button and choose the content they want to share. Once they have edited their post, they should click the "Next" button. On this screen, they will see "More options" at the bottom. Tapping on it will lead them to a toggle switch saying "Turn off commenting," under the "Comments" category, which can be used to disable comments for that post before it goes live.

For existing posts

Disabling comments on already published posts

Instagram also lets users disable comments on already shared posts. For this, users have to open a particular post and tap on the three-dot icon in the top right corner. A menu will appear with an option saying "Turn off commenting." By selecting this option, users can prevent further comments on their existing post.