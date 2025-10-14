Instagram announces new measure to protect its teen users

Meta, the parent company of Instagram , has announced plans to introduce a modified version of the PG-13 movie rating system on its platform. The move is aimed at giving parents more control over their teenagers' social media usage. The new rules will be applied to all content on teen accounts, automatically placing users under 18 into a "13+" setting.

Measures How does it work? The new PG-13 version will impose stricter measures than the existing ones. Currently, teen accounts already block or restrict sexually explicit content, graphic images, and adult content related to tobacco and alcohol. The updated rules from Meta will also hide or not recommend posts with profanity, dangerous stunts, and content that could promote "harmful" behaviors like those showing marijuana paraphernalia.

Content control New rules will block search terms like 'alcohol' The new rules will block search terms like "alcohol" or "gore," even if misspelled. However, unlike some other social media platforms, Instagram's updated rating system won't completely ban nudity or moderate violence.