Instagram will alert parents if teens search self-harm content

Instagram has announced a new feature that will alert parents if their teen repeatedly searches for terms related to suicide or self-harm. The alerts are part of the platform's parental supervision program and will be available in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada from next week. The move comes amid growing concerns over social media's impact on mental health and safety of young users.

Notification methods How will the alerts work? The new feature will send alerts via email, text, or WhatsApp, depending on the parent's contact information. Along with these notifications, Instagram will also provide in-app alerts with optional resources for parents on how to discuss sensitive topics with their children. The company has said it will try not to send these notifications too often as overuse could make them less effective overall.

Content policy Instagram blocks searches for suicide, self-harm content Instagram has clarified that it blocks searches for suicide and self-harm content. Instead, the platform redirects users to resources and helplines that can provide support. "The vast majority of teens do not try to search for suicide and self-harm content on Instagram," the company said in its announcement. The goal of these alerts is to empower parents if their teen's searches indicate they may need help.

Expansion plans Meta's AI chatbots to get similar alert system Instagram's parent company, Meta, has also announced plans to introduce a similar alert system for its AI chatbots later this year. The feature is currently limited to parents and teens who opt into supervision, but the Instagram alert feature is expected to expand to other regions later this year. This move comes as part of Meta's ongoing efforts to enhance user safety on its platforms amid rising concerns over social media's impact on mental health.

