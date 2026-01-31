Instagram, YouTube 'addictive' features lead to mental health issues: Lawsuit

TikTok and Snap have already settled similar lawsuits

Jury selection began in January 2026 in Los Angeles.

This follows TikTok settling earlier that week and Snap settling earlier this month (though they didn't admit guilt or share settlement details).

Meta and Google deny any wrongdoing and point to their safety tools.

Over 1,600 similar cases have been filed in California alone as more people question how social media affects mental health.