Instinct and Meta's Muse add AI calling features for users

Muse is letting users request access to its business-calling feature, showing it's listening to what people want.

Instinct is also adding email and assistant tools after raising $350 million at a $2.5 billion valuation (pretty impressive).

Meanwhile, Muse has already hit more than 730,000 downloads in the US beating Meta AI on the charts.

It's clear: smart assistants that handle real-world tasks are in high demand right now.