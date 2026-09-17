Instinct and Meta's Muse add AI calling features for users
Technology
Instinct and Meta's Muse are stepping up their AI game with fresh calling features.
Instinct's new Concierge can actually call restaurants that don't take online bookings and sort out problems with your cable bill for you (right now, it's only for a select few, but more users will get access in time).
Instinct raises $350 million at $2.5B valuation
Muse is letting users request access to its business-calling feature, showing it's listening to what people want.
Instinct is also adding email and assistant tools after raising $350 million at a $2.5 billion valuation (pretty impressive).
Meanwhile, Muse has already hit more than 730,000 downloads in the US beating Meta AI on the charts.
It's clear: smart assistants that handle real-world tasks are in high demand right now.