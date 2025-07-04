Intel and E Ink develop dual-function laptop trackpad

TL;DR

Always-on display for quick info at your fingertips

This ultra-thin trackpad can show notifications, AI summaries, and quick shortcuts right at your fingertips.

Its always-on display means you can check info even when your laptop's off—plus, it's super easy to read outdoors thanks to its paper-like look.

How it compares to traditional options

Plugged into Intel's ecosystem, this trackpad uses way less power than traditional options like ASUS's ScreenPad.

It shines for interactivity and battery life but isn't great in the dark or for smooth video playback.