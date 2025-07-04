Next Article
Technology • Jul 04, 2025
Intel and E Ink develop dual-function laptop trackpad
E Ink, teaming up with Intel, has launched a color ePaper trackpad that doubles as both a regular touchpad and a handy second screen.
It runs on Intel's Smart Base and AI Assistant Builder tech, bringing smart features while keeping things energy-efficient.
TL;DR
Always-on display for quick info at your fingertips
This ultra-thin trackpad can show notifications, AI summaries, and quick shortcuts right at your fingertips.
Its always-on display means you can check info even when your laptop's off—plus, it's super easy to read outdoors thanks to its paper-like look.
How it compares to traditional options
Plugged into Intel's ecosystem, this trackpad uses way less power than traditional options like ASUS's ScreenPad.
It shines for interactivity and battery life but isn't great in the dark or for smooth video playback.