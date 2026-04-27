Intel announces cloud AI on devices at Bengaluru Innovation Day
Technology
Intel just wrapped up its AI PC Innovation Day in Bengaluru, spotlighting a big move: bringing AI from the cloud directly onto your device.
The focus was on making personal tech faster, more private, and way more useful for places like India, where connectivity and languages can be a challenge.
BharatGPT Mini 2 on Intel NPUs
The highlight was BharatGPT Mini 2, a model that runs right on your device using Intel's special AI chips (NPUs), so you don't need to stay online or worry about your data.
Intel also showed off new AI-powered PCs that promise better battery life and speed.
Plus, they're helping developers build smarter apps with their OpenVINO toolkit, making sure this tech works well even where internet isn't always reliable.