Intel announces cloud AI on devices at Bengaluru Innovation Day

BharatGPT Mini 2 on Intel NPUs

The highlight was BharatGPT Mini 2, a model that runs right on your device using Intel's special AI chips (NPUs), so you don't need to stay online or worry about your data.

Intel also showed off new AI-powered PCs that promise better battery life and speed.

Plus, they're helping developers build smarter apps with their OpenVINO toolkit, making sure this tech works well even where internet isn't always reliable.