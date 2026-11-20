Intel India announces $1 billion AI investment across 5 years
Intel India is going all in on artificial intelligence and plans to expand over the next three to five years.
With its major design hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company plans to boost AI-powered PCs, data centers, edge computing, and robotics, seeing huge potential in India's fast-growing digital scene.
As Intel India President Gokul V Subramaniam puts it, the country's diverse tech landscape is "full of unique opportunities" for AI to make an impact.
Intel India forges startup research partnerships
Beyond just funding new tech and hiring more people, Intel India is partnering with Indian startups and research institutions to spark fresh ideas.
These collaborations are all about tapping into homegrown talent and speeding up innovation across India's AI and semiconductor industries.