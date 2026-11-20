Intel India is going all in on artificial intelligence and plans to expand over the next three to five years.

With its major design hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company plans to boost AI-powered PCs, data centers, edge computing, and robotics, seeing huge potential in India's fast-growing digital scene.

As Intel India President Gokul V Subramaniam puts it, the country's diverse tech landscape is "full of unique opportunities" for AI to make an impact.